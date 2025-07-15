Critical Role Reveals Echoes of Exandria Global Tour Dates

Critical Role is celebrating its 10th anniversary all throughout 2025, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t already big plans for 2026. Today, Critical Role announced a new five-city tour titled Echoes of Exandria, which will consist of brand-new Exandrian one-shots that will feature special staging, surprise guests, and new merch drops. The tour will feature two stops in the United States and three international stops, and if you happen to be a Beacon member, you can get early access to tickets starting on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Echoes of Exandria is produced in partnership with AEG, and the tour starts off in Atlanta in May, followed by stops in Berlin and Edinburgh in July. After a break, the tour will resume with a stop in London in October, and then the tour will conclude with a stop in Dallas in December. You can check out the full schedule and location details below.

Each of these live shows will feature a unique story set within the rich world of Exandria, and bringing these shows to life will be Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey, and Liam O’Brien. Mercer will be GM for the first four shows of the tour, while Travis Willingham will be the show’s GM in the final show in December. If you want to check out the 45-minute preshow Q&A, you can purchase Fan Experience tickets for every show aside from Edinburgh.

“It is truly a gift and a privilege to have the opportunity to travel all over the world to bring Critical Role to our far-reaching community of nerds,” said Marisha Ray, Co-founder and Creative Director at Critical Role. “In many ways, this adventure is just the beginning!”

“We are so thrilled to be working with Critical Role again to bring their live shows to the world in 2026,” said Eliza-Jane Oliver, Promoter at AEG Presents. “We will be visiting some new and familiar cities in the Echoes of Exandria tour, including the first-ever show in Germany at the Uber Arena in Berlin, the iconic arena in The O2 in London, Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, and two new exciting stops in the US, Atlanta and Dallas. I can’t wait for Critters all over the world to be able to experience Critical Role live in some of the greatest venues in the world.”

Atlanta, Georgia

May 26, 2026 at Gas South Arena

● Beacon member presale: July 22

● Venue/promoter presales: July 24

● General on-sale: July 25

Berlin, Germany

July 6, 2026 at Uber Arena

● Beacon member presale: July 22

● Venue/promoter presale: July 24

● General on-sale: July 25

Edinburgh, Scotland

July 12, 2026 at Edinburgh Castle

● Beacon member presale: July 22

● Promoter presale: July 24

● General on-sale: July 25

London, England

October 26, 2026 at The O2

● Beacon member presale: July 22

● O2 presale: July 23

● Promoter presale: July 24

● General on-sale: July 25

Fort Worth, Texas

December 3, 2026 at Dickie’s Arena, Featuring Travis Willingham as GM

● Beacon member presale: July 22

● Local venue presale: July 24

● General on-sale: July 25

“2025 marks Critical Role’s tenth anniversary, capping a decade of immersive programming, critically-acclaimed animation, best-selling games, and sold-out live events. Rather than slow down, the team is channeling that momentum into 2026 and inviting Critters to experience Exandria together, in person, on stages built for epic tales. What began as a roleplaying game among friends has grown into one of the industry’s foremost independent entertainment leaders, dedicated to imagination, community, and collaborative worldbuilding.”

Are you excited for the Critical Role Echoes of Exandria tour? Let us know if you’re planning on attending in the comments, and you can talk all things tabletop with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!