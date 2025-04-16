Critical Role Returns to Tamriel in New Elder Scrolls One-Shot Adventure

Today, Critical Role announced an exciting new project for Elder Scrolls fans. The team is returning to the realm of Tamriel with a brand-new Elder Scrolls One-Shot, inspired by Elder Scrolls Online. While this may well be related to the recent season update for the game, some fans are seeing it as yet another suggestion that the long-rumored Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster is indeed on the horizon. Regardless, this latest One-Shot is an exciting chance for Critical Role and Elder Scrolls fans alike to enjoy a new adventure in the world of Tamriel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Critical Role has previously adventured in Tamriel via their The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood mini-series as part of Everything Is Content. The series was sponsored by Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda. This series had three episodes, each with a different Game Master running players through a different adventure set in the Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood universe. Now, the third and final GM, Liam O’Brien, from that previous series, is returning to lead the latest Critical Role One-Shot set in Tamriel.

📚💀 EXPLORE THE LANDS OF TAMRIEL ⚔️🛡️



Join us for an all-new one-shot adventure as Game Master @voiceofobrien guides players @matthewmercer, @laurabaileyvo, @ThatBronzeGirl, @Evanmichaellee, and @Luiscarazo through an enchanted Elder Scrolls adventure inspired by @TESOnline… pic.twitter.com/MZSquVWqPG — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) April 16, 2025

The new Elder Scrolls One-Shot from Critical Role premieres on April 29th at 7 PM PDT / 10 PM EDT. Like all new Critical Role adventures, this latest One-Shot will be streamed on the Critical Role Twitch channel. The adventure will be set in the Second Era of Elder Scrolls Online.

Everything We Know About the New Critical Role Elder Scrolls Collab

The full details for the new adventure haven’t been fully revealed, though the official Elder Scrolls Online announcement suggests fans stay tuned on social media for updates. This suggests we’ll get at least a few more teasers before the new One-Shot debuts on Critical Role. Though all we officially know about the story is that it’s set in the ESO Second Era, it’s likely this adventure will take its inspiration from the upcoming Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 1 update, which launches in June. Given the timing, it seems like a perfect opportunity to continue previewing the exciting new content to get players excited to jump back into Elder Scrolls Online.

Screenshot from a Recently added Quest for ESO

For now, we do know the full cast that will be involved in the upcoming Critical Role x Elder Scrolls Online One-Shot. Joining GM Liam O’Brien will be the following cast of brave adventurers exploring Tamriel:

Laura Bailey

Matthew Mercer

Evan Michael Lee

Jasmine Bhullar

Luis Carazo

The cast features a few returning faces from the previous Elder Scrolls mini-series, including Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey, along with some new faces as well.

Hopefully, more exciting teasers for this latest Critical Role collab will emerge in the coming weeks. For now, if you need a taste of the Critical Role spin on Elder Scrolls, the previous One-Shot adventures are available via the Critical Role YouTube channel. It’s likely that this newest installment will be available to rewatch via YouTube eventually, as well.

Are you excited to see another Critical Role adventure set in the world of Elder Scrolls? Let us know in the comments below!