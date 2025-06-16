Critical Role’s Darrington Press Adds Two Legendary Dungeons and Dragons Creators

Critical Role’s publishing company, Darrington Press, has just added two legendary figures from Dungeons & Dragons to its team. News that Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins left Wizards of the Coast has proven to be a huge opportunity for Critical Role, which just launched its tabletop role-playing game, Daggerheart. According to Darrington Press, the pair will be involved across the entirety of the studio’s products and projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins were heavily involved with Dungeons & Dragons, primarily with game design and storytelling. Many of the fan-favorite adventures and modules, such as Curse of Strahd, Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, and others were created by the duo. With their addition to Darrington Press, fans can likely expect even more adventures to come.

Our adventuring party grows: Chris Perkins and Jeremy Crawford have joined us at Darrington Press!



These two powerhouse #TTRPG designers will be dreaming up new game concepts & expanding on our existing games!



Give Chris & Jeremy a warm welcome 🎉



📜 https://t.co/JS62eUHZw3 pic.twitter.com/G2G7kwATpM — Darrington Press (@DarringtonPress) June 16, 2025

Travis Willingham, CEO and Co-founder of Critical Role, also known for playing Grog, welcomed Crawford and Perkins with open arms.

“They’ve guided much of this golden age of TTRPG design and philosophy, helping shape the way we play, connect, and imagine together,” Willingham said via a press release. “Their creativity, passion, and heart will only elevate everything we do at Darrington Press, and we couldn’t be more excited for what this means for the Critters and the stories we continue to tell.”

While Critical Role and Darrington Press did not indicate directly what Crawford and Perkins were working on, it did list various possibilities, including “new game concepts, innovative mechanics, and future iterations, including upcoming expansions” and more throughout Darrington Press’ products. Expansions for Daggerheart seem to be one of the most likely aspects the pair will work on.

Daggerheart’s core rulebook includes several story frames already, but these will likely be expanded as new expansions are released. With Crawford and Perkins’ history, Critical Role and Darrington Press have scored a major win.

Darrington Press and Critical Role have launched several products, including Daggerheart, Candela Obscura, Queen by Midnight, Till the Last Gap, and more. Perkins and Crawford have made a name for themselves by working on Dungeons & Dragons, Star Wars Roleplaying, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, and Blue Rose.