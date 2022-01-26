Crusader Kings 3 Console Release Date Revealed

Crusader Kings 3, one of 2020’s highest-rated games, is shedding its PC exclusivity and coming to console on March 29. More specifically, it’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on this date. And according to publisher Paradox Interactive, this is more than a barebones PC port.

Crusader Kings 3 is a grand strategy game that hit back in 2020. Upon release, it garnered a 91 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year. Come the end of 2020, it won many end-of-the-year awards, and was notably nominated for Best Strategy/Tactics Game at The Game Awards 2020.

“Your legacy awaits. Choose your noble house and lead your dynasty to greatness in a Middle Ages epic that spans generations,” reads an official pitch of the game. “War is but one of many tools to establish your reign, as real strategy requires expert diplomatic skill, mastery of your realm, and true cunning. Crusader Kings III continues the popular series made by Paradox Development Studio, featuring the widely acclaimed marriage of immersive grand strategy and deep, dramatic medieval roleplaying.”

Paradox continues, talking about the game’s console ports specifically:

“Crusader Kings III on console features an adapted interface and control scheme specifically tailored to larger screens and console gamepads. The all-new control map lets players quickly and easily navigate the game’s menus via triggers, bumpers, and quick flicks of the analog stick. The console edition also utilizes the key capabilities of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, like super-fast load times for a seamless gameplay experience as well as Haptic and Adaptive Trigger controller feedback. Players will be able to switch between gameplay and other applications, like YouTube, using Quick Resume, where they can consult a tutorial on how to quell a peasant revolt.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word if there’s any intention to add any of the game’s current or future DLC, but it appears it’s, at the very least, missing from the base console version.