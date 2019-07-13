Crusader Kings Board Game Adaptation Announced

The popular strategy game Crusader Kings is getting a board game adaptation. Earlier this week, Free League Publishing and Paradox Interactive announced they were publishing Crusader Kings the Board Game, with a surprise release beginning next month. The game adapts the popular dynasty simulator set in the Middle Ages, with players attempting to manage their kingdom and raise a successful heir that can continue their dynasty. Crusader Kings and its sequel Crusaders Kings II received high marks for its complexity and its combination of traditional kingdom management mechanics with complex strategies involving alliances and marriages that could make or break a kingdom.

Crusader Kings the Board Game will adapt both the strategy and soap opera elements of Crusader Kings. While players will need to grow their military might and build their kingdom, they will also need to find a spouse with beneficial traits and ultimately produce an heir. A ruler’s good and bad traits help determine what actions a player can take and will ultimately lead to a player’s overall success. After all, being a king in Middle Ages is dangerous so having a strong heir is essential to your kingdom surviving for more than a single generation.

Crusader Kings the Board Game will have a core game and a Councilors and Innovations expansion that adds rules for sending councilors abroad to negotiate with foreign powers. The new board game will be available to play at Gen Con and will have a worldwide release of August 1st.

You can pre-order Crusader Kings the Board Game here. The core game is available for $74.49 and the Councilors and Innovations expansion will be available for $26.47. A discounted bundle is also available.