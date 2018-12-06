‘Crystal Crisis’ Gets Official Release Date, Coming To PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

We’ve been eager to try out Nicalis‘ Crystal Crisis for some time, an all-star affair that features a number of quirky video game characters, set to a puzzle game theme akin to Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo. And now we know exactly when it’s coming.

The publisher has announced today that Crystal Crisis will drop on April 23, 2019. Furthermore, along with the previously confirmed Nintendo Switch version, it’ll be coming to PlayStation 4 as well!

You can see the full lineup of characters below, and don’t forget to check out the PS4 showcase above as well.

Quote, Curly Brace and Ballos (from Cave Story)

Isaac (from The Binding of Isaac)

Atom and Black Jack (from Tezuka Productions)

Princess Solange (from Code of Princess EX and Blade Strangers)

Aban, Tina and Jim Hawkins (from 1001 Spikes)

President Thompson and a Zombie (from The Tempura of the Dead)

Akuji (from Akuji the Demon)

Knight (from Hydra Castle Labyrinth)

Johnny Turbo (notorious TurboDuo spokesman)

The line-up also features four newly-created characters from other Nicalis games in development, three of whom are appearing for the first time anywhere in Crystal Crisis:

Helen – a noble warrior inspired by Greek mythology (also appearing in Blade Strangers)

Hunter – a whip-wielding vampire killer

Elise – a bat-winged gothic vampire girl

Ninja – a mysterious and acrobatic shinobi

Here’s the features list as well:

An all-star cast of heroes has gathered to test their mettle in Crystal Crisis, a cute and chaotic new color-matching combat game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Crystal Crisis is presented like a one-on-one fighting game, but instead of pressing buttons to kick and punch, players arrange falling gems into matching colors to clear them from the screen and inflict damage on their opponents. It’s the ultimate puzzle battle throw down!

Build up your “Burst” Gauge with repeated combos to unleash more powerful attacks.

Multiple single-player game modes, including Arcade, Survival Mode, Tag Team and Training Mode.

Local and online multiplayer options to play against friends, family members or challengers worldwide.

Innovative new “wrap-around” feature allows you to move falling pieces beyond the edge of the wall to reappear on the other side.

Each character has his or her own stage, musical theme, unique special attacks and voice-acted exclamations.

Optional “Colorblind Mode” makes gems easier to distinguish for players with color blindness.

This one looks like a lot of fun, especially to puzzle fans. We’ll keep you informed as it gets closer to its release!