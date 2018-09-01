CS: GO Free, Offline Version Now Available

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is an incredibly popular multiplayer game by Valve that has a cult following from its player base. From pro tornaments, to a high concurrent player count, CS:GO is a title meant to be played. Unfortunately, it’s always been online – until now.

Valve recently implemented a version that has players go up against bots instead of other players. Not only does this give a chance for offline players to get in on the action, but it’s also free to enjoy as well!

The free edition pits players against bots and also offers the ability to spectate matches through GOTV. It won’t be the full experience, but it does offer an alternative for those interested in the title but never found the desire to either play other people online or spend the extra dough.

For more about the game, as per Steam:

“CS: GO features new maps, characters, and weapons and delivers updated versions of the classic CS content (de_dust2, etc.). In addition, CS: GO will introduce new gameplay modes, matchmaking, leader boards, and more.

“Counter-Strike took the gaming industry by surprise when the unlikely MOD became the most played online PC action game in the world almost immediately after its release in August 1999,” said Doug Lombardi at Valve. “For the past 12 years, it has continued to be one of the most-played games in the world, headline competitive gaming tournaments and selling over 25 million units worldwide across the franchise. CS: GO promises to expand on CS’ award-winning gameplay and deliver it to gamers on the PC as well as the next gen consoles and the Mac.”

For the full version of the game, it’s available now exclusively on Steam for $14.99.

What do you think about the inclusion of the free edition? Is that something you’d want to utilize and potentially see added to other popular online games out there? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!