‘Cuphead’ Update Adds Animations and Character Select Option

Studio MDHR’s Cuphead received a new update recently that gave players the chance to control the main character’s co-op friend if they’re playing by themselves. The character select option is the highlight of the update, but it’s got more than just that feature included. Cinematics are now fully animated, there are new animations and artwork to enjoy, and more language support has also been added along with the usual array of bug fixes and improvements.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game already featured some of these updates since it’s the most recent one to be released, but the PC, Mac, and Xbox One versions of Cuphead now support the same features. Players can choose to play as Mugman when playing by themselves and play through the game as a different character to see all the new animations that the developer has added.

Studio MDHR’s full patch notes for the latest update can be seen below via Cuphead’s Steam page:

CHARACTER SELECTION! For the first time ever, select Mugman right from the start of your adventure in single player!

FULLY ANIMATED CINEMATICS! Now, all of the game's cutscenes play out in fabulous locomotion!

FULLY LOCALIZED TEXT IN ELEVEN ADDITIONAL LANGUAGES! In addition to English, we're thrilled to be able to offer Cuphead in French, Italian, German, European Spanish, Latin Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. We know how long folks have been waiting for this, so we took special care in the quality of each translation, and curated fonts that felt just right for each audience. In fact, we even partnered with expert calligraphers to bring the Boss & Level title lettering to life in Korean, Chinese, and Japanese – drawing inspiration from the early cartoon works of each country!

In addition to English, we’re thrilled to be able to offer Cuphead in French, Italian, German, European Spanish, Latin Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. We know how long folks have been waiting for this, so we took special care in the quality of each translation, and curated fonts that felt just right for each audience. In fact, we even partnered with expert calligraphers to bring the Boss & Level title lettering to life in Korean, Chinese, and Japanese – drawing inspiration from the early cartoon works of each country! OODLES OF BRAND NEW ANIMATION AND ART! Cuphead and Mugman have multiple fight intros! Legendary Chalice now grants Super Arts with a blast of magical energy! Mummies explode in a shower of confetti! Dozens of other dazzling additions and adjustments throughout the game!

The Mugman option is one that the studio announced back in March would be coming to the game. Cuphead’s update with this feature and others is now out on all available platforms.

