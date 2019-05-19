Cyberpunk 2077 Development Has Been Messy Like Anthem, Says Former Developer

According to a former CD Projekt Red developer, the development of the Polish studio’s highly anticipated and highly ambitious upcoming PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen game, Cyberpunk 2077, hasn’t been easy. In fact, the developer suggested that not only has development been “rocky,” but that the it’s been Anthem levels of rocky. For those that don’t know: Anthem is BioWare and EA’s newly released looter-shooter that went through development hell. In other words, to have a game’s development compared to that of Anthem, is not a good thing.

“I’ve felt that there are hundreds of parallels that could be drawn between the story of the rocky development of Anthem and the story of the rocky and even-more-rocky-to-become development of Cyberpunk 2077,” said former and anonymous employee while speaking to Kotaku. “At times, I’ve felt I could just replace the studio name and the game title, and it would all look so similar, almost identical.”

According to Kotaku’s report, part of the issues plaguing the development of Cyberpunk 2077 have been financial related. However, speaking to the outlet, CD Projekt Red boss Marcin Iwinski denied that the company has been struggling financially, though he did admit that making such an ambitious game, especially as you move over to new tech, is very difficult.

“It’s always the same story across the entire industry,” said Iwinski. “If you’re changing the technology and at the same time you’re producing the game, it’s a nightmare for most of the companies.”

Iwinski noted that the studio has a “large war chest” of funds for the purpose of Cyberpunk 2077’s development, and it shows. The game looks incredible and sounds even more ambitious. However, it sounds like that’s coming at a price.

Cyberpunk 2077 is officially in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s been reports and hints that it may be a cross-gen release, but at the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of this.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming open-world RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Cyberpunk 2077.