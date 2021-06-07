Cyberpunk 2077 Internal Bug Highlight Reel Leaks Online

Since Cyberpunk 2077 released last fall, there has been a big spotlight on the game's bugs. The title wasn't released in the best state (particularly on consoles), and many consumers weren't happy with the final results. Following CD Projekt Red's recent data breach, videos have been released online of highlight reel footage of some of the game's bugs, which were shared internally. These bug reel videos were edited together by the development team for comedic effect. It's worth noting that this is apparently a common industry practice, though some have tried to use it as evidence that CDPR was aware of the game's problems when it shipped.

Proletariat senior QA Robbie Russell is one of several game developers online that have pointed out how common the practice is in the video game industry. Russell's Tweet regarding the situation can be found embedded below, while one of the highlight reels can be found at the top of this page.

Categorizing funny bugs during development is a normal thing. Hell, the place I work now has a recurring "Bug of the Week" slide in our company updates. It's a fun way to get a giggle after a stressful work week. There's plenty wrong with CDPR. This isn't one of them. https://t.co/NCLYjWBN1q — Robbie Russell (@vApathyv) June 7, 2021

A number of bugs can be seen in the video, including floating enemies, heads that twist around in an inhuman manner, and much more. As Russell points out, these highlight reels allow teams to laugh about a career that can be highly stressful.

Since launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a number of patches intended to make the game run smoother. Despite these changes, perception surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 hasn't improved much over the last few months. Unfortunately, because of these issues and some of the credible accusations made against CD Projekt Red, some will look at these videos as proof of something nefarious when that isn't the case.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]