Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team Comic Series Announced

✖

Dark Horse Comics and CD Projekt Red have announced a new Cyberpunk 2077 comic book series called Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team. The comic, or so the name implies, would appear to focus on Trauma Team International, a known faction in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 that is effectively a combination of paramedics and PMCs. The comic series is being written by Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, Uncanny X-Men) with art by Miguel Valderrama (Giants) and colors by Jason Wordie.

Notably, it would appear that the comic will be the first official piece of Cyberpunk 2077 that folks will actually be able to interact with as the video game itself was recently delayed even further to November 19th. Had it launched on September 17th as previously announced, there would have been a gap of about a week between them, but now folks will have a couple of months left to go when Trauma Team #1 releases in early September.

Here is how Dark Horse Comics describes the upcoming comic book series:

"Nadia, an assistant EMT for a privately-owned business known as Trauma Team International, is the sole survivor of a failed rescue mission turned shootout. After she agrees to continue work for an upcoming extraction mission, Nadia and her new team find themselves in an even more dangerous and life-threatening situation."

Together with @DarkHorseComics, we're proud to announce Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team, new comic series!

More info at https://t.co/6xuaJsivvq pic.twitter.com/dJyPABv3BG — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2020

The first issue of Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team from Dark Horse Comics is expected to release on September 9th. Cyberpunk 2077 is now scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. Whatever the upcoming "Night City Wire" event actually is, we will all find out together on June 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you interested see what CD Projekt Red has in store for the event? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.