Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Event Postponed

CD Projekt Red announced yesterday that it would be postponing the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event to June 25th. The event, which will apparently focus on the new video game, was previously scheduled to take place on June 11th. As part of the same statement announcing the rescheduling, the company clarified that it had decided "more important discussions are happening right now" in regards to "racism, intolerance and violence." And if that was too ambiguous for folks, the announcement caps off with a "Black Lives Matter" finale.

If you're somehow not already aware, massive protests and demonstrations have kicked off in the United States and elsewhere after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a police officer knelt on his neck as seen in a widely circulated video captured by bystanders. As the protests continue, several prominent companies have released statements in support of the movement against racism and police brutality and rescheduled events that were previously set to take place this week.

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2020

While it is unclear exactly what will be shown during the upcoming Night City Wire event, we do know that "stuff will be shown," whatever that means. Given that it's been some time since we last got a good look at the video game, and it releases in September, there's a good chance we actually start to see some gameplay.

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17th. Whatever "Night City Wire" actually is, we will all find out together on June 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you interested see what CD Projekt Red has in store for the event?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.