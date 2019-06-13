Cyberpunk 2077 Can Be Completed Non-Lethally

The CD Projekt RED team dropped a couple of surprises during this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. Not only did they send Keanu Reeves to reveal the release date, but it was also shown that Reeves himself is in Cyberpunk 2077, which was certainly a surprise to fans. That said, now that we are aware of when the upcoming RPG will be launching, it’s time to start learning more about the highly anticipated game. Thankfully, the devs are beginning to open up more about what we can expect to experience, including whether or not players will be able to complete the experience without killing anyone.

From all of the footage that has been shown so far, CGI and gameplay, Cyberpunk 2077 definitely appears to future quite a bit of action that involves the dispatching of others. However, players don’t have to necessarily kill anyone should they choose not to. According to lead quest designer Pawel Sasko, who recently discussed the title with PC Gamer, players can absolutely complete their playthrough without killing anyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Right now, every weapon and every cyberware has a nonlethal option,” Sasko noted. Of course, this excludes some of the more heavy-hitting weapons, such as bazookas. “I think I can say everything,” he added. “There’s one thing: only weapons that are lethal by definition, so let’s say you shoot someone with a bazooka in his face. You shoot his head off. That’s typically lethal.”

He then went on to say how everything outside of the obviously lethal weapons has its non-lethal uses. “Pretty much every gun, pretty much every cyberware, you’re able to use in a nonlethal way,” Sasko said. “You’re able to knock them down, choke them, make them sleep and so on. There are ways not to kill them and spare them, like the way you could do with Sasquatch, the boss.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information on the upcoming game:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about all of this? Excited to try your hand at a non-lethal playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!