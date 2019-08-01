Cyberpunk 2077 Demade Into PS1 Game

Many people are counting down the days until the highly anticipated futuristic RPG from CD Projekt Red is officially released, and while it is still several months away, this is not stopping anybody from getting excited. A new gameplay demo is going to be revealed in about a month during PAX West, but the devs have thankfully been more vocal about the title ever since the release date was unveiled. That said, one fan has taken it upon themself to give Cyberpunk 2077 a makeover and turn it into something that looks like it was released 25 years ago.

One thing that easily noticeable in all of the Cyberpunk 2077 footage that fans have seen so far is the fact that it looks gorgeous. Night City is a bustling area filled with a myriad of characters. However, YouTuber Bearly Regal transformed a bit of what we have seen into something that comes from the PS1 era. As the YouTuber points out, the above footage is just a small taste of the full project, which was created using Dreams on the PlayStation 4.

While the graphics don’t compare to what is ahead in the actual release of the game, the demake from Bearly Regal still has some charm to it. Above all else, it looks exactly like something that would have been released on the PS1 in the 90s. You can check out their channel right here for their Death Stranding demake as well as their Metal Gear Solid remake, both of which were created in Dreams as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to officially arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage, or a brief description can be found below.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you wishing this game was released back in the PS1 days? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!