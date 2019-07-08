Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Hope to Make Players Cry

After revealing when Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be released, the devs at CD Projekt Red have been talking about the game more than ever, disclosing all sorts of information about it without getting into spoilers. We have learned about players being able to enter “a number of” buildings throughout Night City, the fact that Keanu Reeves is featured in the title, and that there are AI Uber cars driving around. In addition to this, lead quest designer Paweł Sasko recently discussed the upcoming game and how the dev team aims to make players feel all sorts of emotions, and he definitely wants to make sure people cry.

Speaking with Gamereactor, Sasko touched on the fact that they want the story featured in Cyberpunk 2077 to draw players in. When asked if Night City-goers can expect similar heart-wrenching missions that are found in The Witcher 3, Sasko said, “Oh I hope so! Believe me guys, what we are doing here – we are going to make you cry, there’s no other way. Believe me, we’ll do everything to just grab the player and keep them glued to the screen.

“I think there’s gonna be joy, there’s gonna be tears, and there’s gonna be laughter, and yeah there’s gonna be anger. We are going to give you all that, because this is what we are doing. Like that’s one of my main goals – I wanna move the players, like they are going to feel it so hard, and we are coming for you.”

For those wondering what Cyberpunk 2077 will have to offer when it arrives next year, here’s more:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the highly anticipated game, check out some of our previous coverage.

