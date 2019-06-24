Cyberpunk 2077 Does Not Have a Morality System

Between Cyberpunk 2077’s player choice mechanics and the gritty, ruthless world that is Night City, players will have a lot of decisions to make. While these decisions will be filled with morality rationales and will impact the player through benefits and consequences, they won’t manifest themselves in the form of a set morality system like players might’ve seen in other RPGs. Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have a system like that in place, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

The Polish studio responsible for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game spoke to GamingBolt about whether or not there’d be a morality system in place. We already knew that players will have the option to roleplay as a non-lethal character who does their best not to off anyone, though quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz’s answer to the question about a morality system suggested that the game’s not going to judge you one way or another.

“We don’t have a moral system per se,” Tomaszkiewicz said. “However, to complete it non-lethally you have to be very good at stealth. Invest in points that allow you to stealth better, use weapons that will allow you to incapacitate the enemy instead of killing them, to make the moral choices that will allow you to avoid killing people throughout the game.”

You’ll still be facing the consequences of those killings and other actions and will have to make your own moral decisions, but the game won’t have a system that’s so apparent like we’ve seen in the Mass Effect or Fallout series.

Outside of the more obvious decisions like whether to help one group or another or spare someone’s life, CD Projekt Red has also stated that the world of Cyberpunk 2077 will respond to other parts of players’ characters like how they look and are customized. Since one of the core themes of cyberpunk is body modification – which Cyberpunk 2077 will have plenty of – you can bet that the people of the city will have something to say about whatever decisions you make regarding your character.

Cyberpunk 2077’s player choice system has been talked about in the past as well after last year’s E3 showed off some of the first looks at the game. Mike Pondsmith, the creator of Cyberpunk 2020, the tabletop RPG that 2077 is based on, talked about the choices and consequences players will encounter and said “karma is not a black and white thing.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 16, 2020.