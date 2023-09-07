Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Shows Off New Content from Phantom Liberty DLC and Free Update

Cyberpunk 2077's big Phantom Liberty DLC -- the one with Idris Elba -- is going to be releasing soon, and with it will come a new are to explore, quests to undertake, weapons, and more to expand the game. But while that DLC will be a paid one, Cyberpunk 2077 players who aren't ready to commit to the expansion yet will still be able to benefit from some of the content that's being added as part of a free Cyberpunk 2.0 update that'll coincide with the DLC. This week, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red showed off more of what players can expect from both that update and the expansion via a gameplay video showcasing weapons, augments, and other brutal additions to players' arsenals that'll be available later this month.

The DLC was shown off via the Cyberpunk 2077 account thanks to a video from Much118x, a content creator who's put together videos like this one for CD Projekt Red and other companies. The weapons shown off in the video aren't named themselves, but alongside scoped weapons and throwing knives, we see flashy slow-motion dashes, vehicular combat, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Content vs. Free Update

With two different releases to look forward to, who's getting what when it comes to what's locked behind the Phantom Liberty paywall and what's going to be free for everyone? The question of what's part of the Phantom Liberty DLC and what's not may be enough to coax people into paying more for Cyberpunk 2077 content, but thankfully, we won't have to speculated on what's included in one and not the other. CD Project Red previously released an infographic discussing the division between the two different content releases with details on that shared below:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Content

Dogtown – a dangerous new district

Brand-new storyline and characters

New quests, gigs, boss fights, and more

Vehicle missions and airdrops – endless dynamic events

All-new Relic skill tree and abilities

100+ new items – weapons, cyberware, cars, and fashion

Vehicle missile launchers

Level cap increased to 60

Cyberpunk 2.0 Content

Redesigned skill trees and perks

Revamped cyberware and new capacity system

Vehicle combat and car chases

Combat AI improvements

New police system

UI and UX improvements

Loot, items, and crafting changes

New radio stations (including Community Radio Station Growl FM)

When Does Cyberpunk 2.0 and Phantom Liberty Release?

With the content division established, when will the free Cyberpunk 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty DLC be released? For one of those, we have an easy answer. Phantom Liberty will be out on September 26th, a date that's been known for awhile now. But what about the Cyberpunk 2.0 update?

That question was actually addressed just this week by Marcin Momot, the global community director for CD Projekt Red. Momot responded to that question on Twitter, and while he wasn't able to give a date just yet, he said more details will be coming soon, so it's seeming like the update will indeed be out at a time other than Phantom Liberty's release date.