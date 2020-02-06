Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Impressive New Gameplay Details

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most ambitious games that will ever grace the PS4, Xbox One, and even the PC. Everything Polish developer CD Projekt Red has shown off of the game so far looks incredible, yet it’s important to remember we’ve only seen a slither of the game. The anticipation around the title is that it will set a new bar for open-world games, just like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt did in 2015. Ultimately, this will be hard to do in the shadow of Red Dead Redemption 2, but it sounds like the game is going all out to be truly something special, and that starts with even more of what made The Witcher 3 so great: epic side quests.

“There’s, like, 15 people doing these open-world quests,” said CD Projekt Red’s John Mamais while speaking to OnMSFT. “There’s a couple of layers. There’s a passive layer, which is the vendors, then there’s the STSs, which are the street stories. I think there’s around 75 street stories. Then there’s minor activities as well. The street stories are like little quests. There’s story but there’s not, like, advanced cinematic storytelling sequences so much. They’re a way to explore the world and level-up your character.”

During the interview, Mamais teased that the game is not going to get a downgrade, but rather it will look even better come release, thanks to Global Illumination, which hasn’t been shown off yet.

“There is some stuff that hasn’t been talked about such as the way that it’s been lit,” said Mamais. “Our director keeps talking about the real-time global illumination system which we haven’t really seen in its full beauty yet. No one in the public has seen how it’s finally going to look. It’s going to look more breathtaking than we’ve seen so far.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on September 17, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. And it sounds like it’s going to not only be a game of the year contender when it releases, but a game of the generation contender.

