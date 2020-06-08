Cyberpunk 2077 Will Not Release for Google Stadia at Launch

✖

While the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077 from developer CD Projekt Red seems to be currently on track to release on September 17th, it would appear that it won't actually be available day of for one of the previously announced platforms: Google Stadia. An article from CD Projekt Red about the advertising campaign for the game appears to confirm that it will, in fact, release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17th, but the Google Stadia release will actually come later. When, exactly, it might be available on the digital streaming platform is unclear.

"Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 17 September 2020 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4," the article in question reads in part. "By the end of the year the game will also make its debut on Google Stadia." Previously, it had seemed like the new video game would release across all announced platforms on the same day and date. There are, of course, several months before September, and there is always a possibility that the release date syncs up between now and then, but as of right now, it's fair to assume that Google Stadia players will get access later than everyone else.

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17th. It would appear that it will release for Google Stadia before the end of the year. Whatever the recently delayed "Night City Wire" event actually is, we will all find out together on June 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Were you interested in playing it via Google Stadia? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming.

