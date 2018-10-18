Don’t Expect ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ to be Like ‘Grand Theft Auto’, Says Dev

We already knew that CD Projekt RED’s highly anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077 would be vastly different than their previous series, The Witcher, but apparently we should have been thinking in terms of Grand Theft Auto. Or not.

Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Designer Miles Tost recently sat down with the team over at GamingBolt to talk about what the upcoming adventure in Night City would bring. This narrative-heavy RPG experience will have a vast open-world for players to explore with tons of quests to choose from. But just because it’s an open-world quest-driven game doesn’t mean it’s going to be like Grand Theft Auto – despite the awesome cars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our game will provide a lot of side activities for you to engage in outside the main quest.” Tost told the site. “Whether it’s side quests or encounters waiting for you on the streets of Night City, it will be crafted by us with a lot of love and care.”

He added, “Whilst it’s very humbling to us to have our game be compared to GTA, with Cyberpunk 2077, we are striving for a different, story-driven experience. That’s not to say we will stop players from goofing around.”

From what we’ve seen so far of the game, the team over at RED has definitely succeeded as far as “striving for a different” narrative experience.

We’re excited to see the latest RPG from the team that brought us The Witcher series. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”