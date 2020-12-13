Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover the Best GTA San Andreas Easter Egg

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 has discovered the best GTA San Andreas easter egg that pays homage to one of the most memorable missions from the 2004 Grand Theft Auto game. PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and even Google Stadia players are finally getting their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 after years and years of anticipation, and so far, it seems to be mostly living up to the hype.

The greatest part of Cyberpunk 2077 is Night City, one of the most alive, immersive, realized, and beautiful cities ever created in a video game. The megalopolis is brimming with life and content, and of course, lots of Easter Eggs, like the aforementioned homage to GTA San Andreas.

In the game, there are two characters dubbed Little Smoke and JC, which is a play on the GTA San Andreas' protagonist CJ and its villain Big Smoke. In the game, there's a journal featuring dialogue between the two characters that references GTA San Andreas mission, Wrong Side of the Tracks, which is easily one of the most iconic missions in all of Grand Theft Auto. Better yet, players can find these characters in the game, but unfortunately, they are dead. That said, continuing the homage is a half-eaten hamburger next to Little Smoke's body.

There's a GTA SA easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077 pic.twitter.com/ZUyFBxDgz9 — Nathan (@TheNathanNS) December 11, 2020

People have found a San Andreas reference in #Cyberpunk2077, but it's even better than just the shard / train reference. "Little Smoke" has a half eaten hamburger next to his corpse! Here's where you can find the Easter Egg yourself:

▶️https://t.co/0XwzIj6vRH pic.twitter.com/TyNSCwUaL7 — CyberpunkGuides (@CyberpunkGuides) December 11, 2020

For now, this appears to be the only GTA Easter Egg in the game. That said, it's a good one from the best Grand Theft Auto game, and the third-best game from Rockstar Games behind only Bully and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.