CD Projekt Red Says Cyberpunk 2077 Is “Inherently Political”

Cyberpunk 2077 puts players in a dystopian world full of ethical decisions and diverse characters, so it makes sense that developers CD Projekt Red would refer to the game and the franchise overall as “inherently political.”

Set in Night City, California, the open world game has all sorts of dialogue options and unique characters to culminate in just about every kind of interaction you can think of. The dystopian big city life is rife with controversies and different demographics to fuel the different political situations that CD Projekt Red spoke about in the most recent issue of the Official Xbox Magazine (via Wccftech).

“Cyberpunk 2077 is a game about people with power at the top and people at the bottom with none,” CD Projekt Red quest designer Patrick Mills said in the Official Xbox Magazine. “That power can come from money, hierarchies, technology and violence.”

Mills went on to talk about the original Cyberpunk 2020, CD Projekt Red’s other hit series, The Witcher, and the themes of the cyberpunk genre as a whole that come together to make Cyberpunk 2077 what it is.

“The original Cyberpunk 2020 setting, like the setting of The Witcher stories, was a complex critique of the author’s world, and we don’t shy away from that In our games. On the contrary! I think it’s one of the things that sets us apart. Of course, to us, mature doesn’t mean just sex and violence. We will try to engage you on multiple levels, not just the visceral, but also the intellectual. Cyberpunk is an inherently political genre and it’s an inherently political franchise.

“It’s a place that is very critical of the world in which we live, in interesting and complex ways and we hope we can get that across. Cyberpunk 2077 is about a world where a vanishingly small number of ultra-rich individuals at the top of intractable corporate power structures reign over a disintegrating world where the vast majority of the population lives in an endless cycle of poverty and violence. How different that is from our world depends a lot on your perspective, I suppose.”

The game designer also defended the first-person perspective of Cyberpunk 2077, a feature that some gamers waiting for the game weren’t pleased to learn about. Mills said that perspective was necessary for the game to bring the world of Night City front and center in a way that he says a third-person perspective couldn’t fulfil.

Cyberpunk 2077 does not currently have a release date beyond sometime in 2019.