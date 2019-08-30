Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Aren’t Impressed With New Keanu Reeves Footage

Back at E3, CD Projekt Red revealed, while on Microsoft’s press conference stage, that Keanu Reeves was going to be in Cyberpunk 2077. But that’s not all, the John Wick star was poised to play a prominent character in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game. To accompany this announcement, there was a brief reveal of the character in game. That said, it was cinematic footage, and thus not wholly representative of what the character, Johnny Silverhand, actually looks like. That said, today Keanu Reeves’ character popped up in the new 15-minute gameplay trailer (top of the article), and well, some fans aren’t as excited anymore.

More specifically, over on Reddit one user put together a side-by-side image of Keanu in the cinematic trailer vs. Keanu in the gameplay trailer, and well the difference is certainly noticeable. Of course, the image from the gameplay trailer isn’t of the highest quality, but you get the point, it’s not as impressive looking.

Now, as you will know, this is pretty normal. Characters always look better in cinematic trailers, and cinematic trailers are common place for games. In other words, of course there’s a downgrade from a cinematic trailer to gameplay, but that’s not going to stop some players from feeling a bit bummed.

The Cyberpunk 2077 hype train has been out of control. I haven’t seen a game with this much hype in long time. There’s some crazy expectations for the title, partially thanks to how damn impressive the game’s cinematic trailers have been. In other words, there’s going to be some disappointment when this releases and it doesn’t completely change the landscape of gaming. It’s going to be good, possibly generational defining, but the hype train is out of control, and that’s never good. In fact, we’re already starting to see disappointment for some as reality sets in.

#Cyberpunk2077 @CyberpunkGame Yea downgrades start now in this game too. Look #keanureeves in the game..so bad — Shelly (@DerShelly) August 30, 2019

Keanu Reeves looks so weird in-game in #Cyberpunk2077. He looks breathtaking in the cutscenes though. — MarvelTendermaticUniverse (@AustinEnnest) August 30, 2019

People out here talking trash on Cyberpunk 2077 because how bad Keanu Reeves model looks, but I was always told “graphics don’t matter.” Right… pic.twitter.com/jtl2WvUIJI — Tick The Rebel (@Gamefanatick386) August 30, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it releases next year on April 16. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”