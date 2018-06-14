Cyberpunk Creator Went Through Multiple Offers Before Deciding on CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED knocked it out of the park at E3 2018 with their world premiere trailer and the amazing one hour demos that we here at ComicBook were able to take part in. All in all, the studio is sitting pretty knowing that they have the entire gaming community’s attention – and in the best way possible. Still, The Witcher studio wasn’t the first to bid for this property. In fact, the table top game creator recently opened up saying that he’s had multiple video game offers in the past – though none of them seemed to be the perfect fit until RED.

Mike Pondsmith recently sat down wi th our friends over at IGN to talk about what could have been the fate of his property had CD Projekt RED not been chosen. He tells the site, “Since the day I did Cyberpunk, we’ve had people option it for video games. I think we were up to six or seven, including a lot of fairly big titled names.”

He added, “A lot of [the other offers] were like ‘okay, we’re going to take this and we’re going to reskin it to whatever we’re currently doing, and we’re going to call it Cyberpunk.’ We’d walk out of the deal and go ‘yeah, I dunno, that didn’t feel good.’”

Luckily, The Witcher studio seemed to be the perfect fit. From what we saw of the game, it was everything we wanted and more, so we’re glad to seen the two partner up.

“The CDPR guys approached us and they were fans. So they knew the property and the loved it, and they honestly probably knew more about it than I know about it.”

The creator said that it was their passion for the game that made him reconsider his “no video game” stance, stating that it was vital to have “people who know the material and cared.”

Pondsmith had nothing but good things to say about the studio, even going as far as joking about how he’d like to have a job there. It’s an amazing project and one that both fans of the original experience and fans of CD Projekt RED will enjoy!

