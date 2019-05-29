Rumor: Cyberpunk 2077 “Absolutely Not” Releasing This Year

The hype surrounding this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo has begun to take over, especially now that gamers know when they can expect to get their hands on Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding. With a plethora of information set to drop over the next few weeks, there are several people who are hoping to learn when Cyberpunk 2077 will launch. There have been a bevy of rumors that have pointed to a 2019 release for CD Projekt RED’s upcoming futuristic RPG, but the only thing official regarding the game’s arrival has always been that it will show up “when it’s ready.” That said, the latest to be said of the title’s launch is that it is “absolutely not” coming out in 2019.

According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be seeing a 2019 release. After a fan had noted how November is going to be a busy month with releases, including if the upcoming RPG’s rumored launch was also set for that month, Schreier shot it down, saying, “Idk where you saw that rumor but Cyberpunk is absolutely not coming out this year.”

Idk where you saw that rumor but Cyberpunk is absolutely not coming out this year — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 29, 2019

This is definitely not what fans were hoping to hear, especially with E3 2019 in sight, which will feature some Cyberpunk 2077 action. One of the things that many were looking forward to was learning a potential release date for the upcoming game, but if Schreier is accurate, we won’t be seeing the game launch this year.

Of course, none of this is official, so there is always a chance that Cyberpunk 2077 could be released in 2019. However, given the fact that this isn’t a completely random person, there is definitely a bit of weight behind the remark. That said, we can only hope some sort of launch window is revealed next month, and if it is set for 2020, here’s to hoping it’s January 1st.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the highly anticipated title, check out some of our previous coverage.

