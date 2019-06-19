Cyberpunk 2077 PC Collector’s Edition Pre-Orders Going Live Soon

This year’s E3 provided gamers with plenty to get excited about, regardless of which platform they choose to game on. Most importantly, in the eyes of many, we finally learned when CD Projekt Red‘s highly anticipated futuristic RPG is set to arrive. Soon after the reveal of the release date, pre-orders went live for the Cyberpunk 2077’s Standard and Collector’s Editions. However, fans quickly noticed that the Collector’s Edition was limited to the console versions of the game in North America, and they weren’t particularly thrilled. That said, CD Projekt Red will be rectifying this in the very near future as pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition on PC will be going live tomorrow.

As can be seen in the tweet below from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, the PC Collector’s Edition will be available to pre-order beginning on June 20th in both Canada and the US. Needless to say, those who were hoping to get the PC version with all of the extra goodies and maybe already pre-ordered a console version will want to get on this as soon as it goes live. There is no telling how quickly it will sell out.

>What: PC Standard and Collector’s Edition Pre-orders

>Where: US & Canada

>When: June 20th, 10AM PST!#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/zC9jAY98yu — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2019

For those looking to pre-order the Standard or Collector’s Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, that can be done through Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop when the time comes, which is 10 a.m. PST on June 20th. They are likely to go quick, so be sure to grab one while you can.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to launch on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title:

“In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality,” the description said. “Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.”

