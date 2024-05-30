Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Promise One Major Feature Is Still in the Works

Developers at CD Projekt Red, the studio behind Cyberpunk 2077, have promised fans that one major feature for the game is still in development. Earlier this week, CD Projekt announced that it had completely moved off of its ongoing work on Cyberpunk 2077 so that it could focus on other projects. As a result, many fans assumed that future updates for the title would likely be done away with entirely. Luckily, one additional patch for the game has now been confirmed, although a timeline for its arrival has yet to be detailed.

In a conversation with IGN, a representative from CD Projekt Red verified that FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 support is still set to come to Cyberpunk 2077 in the future. Previously, FSR3 functionality is something that CDPR informed fans would be coming to Cyberpumnk 2077 on PC. However, in the wake of the studio announcing the end of its work on the title, it seemed as though this feature would no longer come about, but that has now proven to be untrue.

"We are still working on the FSR3 support for Cyberpunk 2077, but I do not have an update on its availability just yet," said the brief statement from the studio's representative.

In case you're unaware of what FSR3 even is, it's a technology from AMD that helps improve the frame rate of various games. This supersampling tech is only available on PC, though, and must be added to games on a case-by-case basis. As a result, this isn't something that those on PlayStation or Xbox will ever see added to Cyberpunk 2077, but it is something that PC players can continue to look forward to.

Further down the road, CD Projekt has announced that it's already working on a full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, although specifics on the project are still incredibly slim. In the near term, a new entry in The Witcher franchise, which many fans have dubbed The Witcher 4, is also in development at CDPR and should launch ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. Whether or not new info on either of these games comes to light in 2024 remains to be seen, but it's clear that CDPR has a lot going on at the moment.