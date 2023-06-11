Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Release Date and Gameplay Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC has finally been properly revealed. Cyberpunk 2077 is a pretty controversial game, but it has hardly lost its relevance. CD Projekt Red hyped up the game for years and it quickly became one of the most anticipated games ahead of its release. Unfortunately, that all went out the window when it actually released as it was incredibly broken upon release and many were disheartened by the state of the game. PlayStation even pulled it from its digital store for months until the game was patched to a point that the platform deemed acceptable, but it still took a while before it resembled something that was close to the original promise.

With that said, CD Projekt Red has worked hard to reform its reputation and is hoping people will return to play the game's one and only DLC: Phantom Liberty. The first look at this DLC was revealed at The Game Awards and confirmed Idris Elba would join Keanu Reeves in this star-studded affair. Since then, CD Projekt Red has been mostly silent, but we got a new look at the DLC at the Xbox showcase. The new look highlighted the wild spy adventure players will go on in and revealed that the DLC will be releasing on September 26th, 2023. Whether or not it turns out to be good is anyone's guess, but CD Projekt Red has proven itself to be a capable storyteller, so we can hope it is good so long as it isn't terribly buggy.

There were plans for multiple DLCs for Cyberpunk 2077, but they were unfortunately scrapped. It's possible some of the other ideas made their way into Phantom Liberty, but it's hard to say right now. With that said, CD Projekt Red has plans for more Cyberpunk games. The team has outlined its future with new Witcher and Cyberpunk games, but it's likely it will be many, many years before we see many of these projects materialize.

