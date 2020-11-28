Cyberpunk 2077 Creators Explain How PlayStation and Xbox Cross-Gen Saves Work

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 players may not be getting the full next-gen experience right at launch since the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game aren’t releasing until sometime in 2021, but the game will still be playable on the new consoles right away via backwards compatibility. It’s supposed to look and feel better on the new consoles regardless, and if you’re one of many who haven’t upgraded to them yet, you’ll be able to move your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One save file over to the respective console’s upgrade when you have it. CD Projekt Red explained how that process would work this week to prep console players for the game’s release.

To be clear, the cross-save feature Cyberpunk 2077 supports don't allow someone to move an Xbox One file to a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 4 file to an Xbox Series X. You have to stay within the same family of devices, so PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X, for example. The process of moving saves from one console to the upgraded one is a fairly simple task as outlined by CD Projekt Red, but the steps look a bit different depending on whether you’re playing on an Xbox One or a PlayStation 4.

Attention console players! If you start playing #Cyberpunk2077 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you will be able to continue playing it on a corresponding next-gen console. Here's how the cross-saves will work: PlayStation: https://t.co/F3fi6akL5L

Xbox: https://t.co/0ghoo3JptD pic.twitter.com/W24u6WzXxB — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 27, 2020

On the PlayStation 4, the developers said you’ve got a couple of options. The easiest one would be to log into your PlayStation Plus account on your PlayStation 4 and upload your saves before logging onto your PlayStation 5 and downloading them, though you’ll of course need PlayStation Plus for that. The second option is to transfer your data with a wired or wireless connection, though the latter may take a while depending on what your service looks like. The final option is to use a storage device to move the game and saves over to the new console.

On the Xbox Series X, things are a bit more streamlined. Through the Smart Delivery feature offered on the new console, all you have to do is make sure you’re connected to the Internet so your Xbox One saves can be uploaded to cloud storage thus making them available on the Xbox Series X. You can also connect your Xbox One and Xbox Series X to the same network and transfer the files that way.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to launch on December 10th.