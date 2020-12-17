Cyberpunk 2077's PlayStation Refund Process Gets More Complicated

✖

Cyberpunk 2077’s already messy situation involving refunds for the digital versions of the game is now more complicated when it comes to the PlayStation 4 platform. Though people were reportedly getting refunds from PlayStation before, CD Projekt Red’s responses to those looking for refunds for digital PlayStation 4 copies now ask owners to wait for the Cyberpunk 2077 creators to get back to them. Xbox owners, conversely, are directed towards an Xbox support article detailing how they can get their refund process.

Responses like the one below from Waypoint’s Patrick Klepek have been shared on social media this week. People who reached out to CD Projekt Red through the support email address provided in the company’s most recent statement about the status of the game go responses back that either directed them to an Xbox article on getting refunds or asked PlayStation owners to sit tight and wait for another response. The latter is proving to be a particularly frustrating answer for PlayStation owners who were led to believe they could get a refund for their game despite it now being evident that there’s no guarantee in place for that.

People are starting to get this response back from CD Projekt RED, after emailing their “help” address for refunds. The language is interesting: it doesn’t tell you to request a refund from Sony anymore. You’re supposed to wait. pic.twitter.com/Hb77SQ5teD — Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) December 16, 2020

The latest development regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s refunds dates back prior to the game’s release with how Microsoft and Sony each handle refunds. Microsoft’s process has historically been a bit easier to navigate while Sony’s has been stricter when it comes to refunds for digital PlayStation games.

CD Projekt Red’s statement in the tweet below is the one that kicked off more of these requests for refunds from both Sony and Microsoft. The studio provided the email address of “helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com,” and to make things even more complicated, said that people could only contact them about refunds from the time the statement was issued up until December 21st. That’s not a lot of time for the refund process to get worked out and the studio to get back to those interested in getting a refund, so it’s unclear at this time what’ll happen with those who own a digital PlayStation copy and are waiting for a response.

The refund requests are largely exclusive to the console versions at this time with the PC version performing better in pretty much every area imaginable. Our review of the game reflects that performance and can be seen here for those still considering getting the game on that platform.