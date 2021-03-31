Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Reportedly Leaks Online

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 leak is making the rounds for claiming to have the scoop on the DLC coming to the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia game. The leak comes the way of Reddit, courtesy of the Epic Games Store. Taking to the former, a leaker revealed that after Update 1.2 went live this week on the aforementioned platforms, CDPR updated some of the information in the add-on section of the Epic Game Store. More specifically, the game's Epic Games Store listing has apparently been updated to add names to a variety of DLC listings, an expansion pass, purchase links for each DLC, pricing for each DLC, and removed one of the DLC listings without a name.

The leaker -- Prickly Assassin -- provides images of the listings, which reveal the following names, some of which are certainly placeholder names: Ripperdocs Expansion, Body Shops Expansion, Fashion Forward Expansion, Gangs of Night City, Body of Chrome, The Relic, Rides of the Dark Future, Neck Deep, Night City Expansion, and Expansion Pass.

While some of the names feature "expansion" in them, it's safe to assume these are just placeholders as this is most likely for the game's smaller and free DLC packs CD Projekt Red promised for after launch. In other words, it's unlikely anything above is for the game's two premium expansion packs.

All of that said, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here completely unofficial, but even if it's all legit, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red has not commented on any of the information above, and at this point, it's unlikely it will, but if it does, we will update the story with said comment. That said, while an official comment is unlikely, we should start hearing about all of this DLC and more as it's still scheduled to release this year ahead of the two meaty expansions in the work, both of which will come next year.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the open-world RPG, click here or check out the relevant links below:

H/T, Reddit.