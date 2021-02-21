Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are Being Haunted by a Ghost

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia are being haunted by a ghost, but not because there's a ghost that stalks players in the open-world RPG, but because of a bug. It's been a minute since the last Cyberpunk 2077 update released, which means there's now been a variety of bugs plaguing the game for weeks. For example, the ghost of Adam Smasher is following players around and popping up at random times to scare the Bojangles chicken out of them.

Over the past few weeks, players have begun to report the bug, but many assumed it was just a myth, until recently. Taking to Reddit, one player confirmed the bug is indeed real with a video showing Adam Smasher hunting them down.

Right now, it's unclear what triggers this bug, what platforms it is and isn't plaguing, and how prevalent it is. It's also not clear how to avoid it and if there's any solution for it.

At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red hasn't officially addressed the bug. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story. And of course, if more information about the bug itself surfaces, we will also give the story an update with said information.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia, and right now, it's still a bit of buggy mess no matter what platform you're playing on, but it's also drastically improved from launch. It's in pretty good shape now, but far from perfect, and very far from bug-free.

