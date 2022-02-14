Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date Likely Coming Soon

It looks like the long-awaited release date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version of Cyberpunk 2077 could finally be revealed within the coming day. Developer CD Projekt Red announced this morning that it will be holding a new live stream tomorrow on February 15th that will be associated with Cyberpunk 2077. And while the finer details of what will be discussed during this presentation weren’t given, it seems very plausible that the next-gen launch date will finally be disclosed.

In a new message that was revealed on social media, it was announced today that CD Projekt Red will be holding a stream on Twitch tomorrow that will kick off at 10am ET. The tweet in question that mentioned this tweet straight up referred to a “date”, which naturally led many fans to assume that this stream will touch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch date for Cyberpunk 2077. That being said, this stream could also touch on future DLC for the game as well, given that CD Projekt Red has previously made clear that it will be adding new content to the RPG over time.

https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1493238791666028554

The reason why it’s believed that the next-gen launch date of Cyberpunk 2077 will be disclosed during this stream is because CD Projekt Red has previously committed to releasing the upgraded version of the game before the end of Q1 2022. This means that the native PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will launch at some point before the end of March. Given how quickly this window is already coming to a close, it stands to reason that CD Projekt Red will need to announce something related to the next-gen release date relatively soon.

As a reminder, if you already own Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, this next-gen upgrade will roll out for no additional cost whatsoever when it does arrive. Assuming that we do get a release date for this upgrade in the coming day, we’ll be sure to share that announcement with you here on ComicBook.com once it officially arrives.