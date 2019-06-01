Report: Cyberpunk 2077 Aiming to Release in 2019, But Will Likely Be Delayed to Early 2020

Earlier this week, Kotaku’s scoop master Jason Schreier claimed that Cyberpunk 2077 “is absolutely not releasing this year,” despite some previous reports and leaks claiming otherwise. Fast-forward to today, and now the Kotaku reporter has provided some further clarification. According to Schreier’s three internal sources, CD Projekt Red is aiming to release the game this year, but that the belief around the studio is that this is an unrealistic target. So, is it possible the game will release this year? Yes, but Schreier suggests this is very unlikely. Rather, the game will be pushed to 2020 and most likely release in the first half of the year.

Schreier does note that it’s possible CD Projekt Red may announce a 2019 release date at E3 next month, but he appears confident that if it does do this, it will simply later delay the game to 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, unfortunately, I don’t have any sources at the Polish developer, so I can’t verify any of this. That said, Schreier is normally a very reliable source and has built a reputation for accurate scoops. However, like any report, this should still be taken with a grain of salt.

If CD Projekt Red’s marketing has its way, I’m sure the game will release on July 7, 2020, also known as 07/07/2020. July 7 is a Tuesday, so it’s surely on table, but I doubt CD Projekt Red will pick the game’s release date just for a cool marketing number.

Whatever the case, we will be hearing about and seeing more of Cyberpunk 2077 very soon. CD Projekt Red has confirmed the game will be at E3, and has even teased a release date will be revealed during the show, presumably on Microsoft’s stage.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated open-world RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. When will Cyberpunk 2077 release? 2019? First half of 2020? Late 2020?