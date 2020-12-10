Cyberpunk 2077 Has an Easter Egg from The Office

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 already managed to sneak in Easter eggs before the game even launched, so it’s no surprise the game itself is full of different references for players to find. Most of those in-game Easter eggs reference other games themselves or the people who made those games, but there’s one we’ve found while playing through the game that references something different: The Office. The hit workplace comedy made an unexpected appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 through some dialogue players will hear once they explore a certain quest and see it through to its completion.

If you don’t want to be spoiled at all and want to find the Easter egg on your own, it’s probably best you stop here and continue in the game until you’ve found it. For those who want to see it themselves but aren’t sure where to go, just head to the Afterlife location which you’ll inevitably end up at through normal story progression. For those who just want to know how Cyberpunk 2077 connects to The Office, we’ll walk you through the Easter egg below.

Once you’re in the Afterlife through story prompts and are on your way out, you’ll see a character who looks shadier than usual who flags you down when you try to walk by. His name is Dennis, and he wants to give you a job directly without going through a Fixer. Should you accept his offer, you’ll be prompted to complete a quest called “Big in Japan.”

Omitting a Fixer is typically bad sign in Cyberpunk 2077’s world, and sure enough, his offer wasn’t exactly straightforward. The “package” he wants you to pick up and transport is actually a person that you have to stuff in a car and move to a new location. Dennis is waiting for you there to give you your payment and somewhat explain the situation.

Once you’re able to freely talk to both Dennis and the rescued individual, Haruyoshi, you can ask the about the man’s story. Dennis said Haruyoshi will tell you himself which leads Haruyoshi to tell players a very familiar story.

“In Japan, brain surgeon, top of all,” he said. “Good instinct. One day, Tyger Claw boss need surgery. But, boss die on table! Tyger Claws were very angry. I hide in boat, swim to America. Here Dennis save me. But there is secret – I kill Tyger Claw boss on purpose. World best surgeon make no mistake!”

If that sounds familiar, you’re probably thinking of the clip above from The Office where Hide, a warehouse worker at Dunder Mifflin Scranton, told his story.

Cyberpunk 2077 has other Easter eggs that have been found already as well as many more that are likely still yet to be seen.