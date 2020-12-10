Cyberpunk 2077 Has a Great Surprise It Somehow Kept Hidden

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally available worldwide -- at least on some platforms, such as Steam -- and it has a great surprise for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia players that it somehow kept hidden. Of course, if you haven't played Cyberpunk 2077 yet -- which is likely the case -- and are sensitive to spoilers, then you won't want to continue reading as the text and video below contains a spoiler for an unexpected cameo. That said, if you aren't sensitive to spoilers, there's a decent chance you've already seen this tidbit plastered all over social media as it was leaked early.

Cyberpunk 2077 has lots of great cameos, and even boasts Keanu Reeves as a major character. But none of this tops a single cameo featuring one of the greatest video game creators of all time: Hideo Kojima. Yes, the creator of games like Death Stranding, P.T, and Metal Gear Solid is in Cyberpunk 2077, and while the cameo isn't anything major, it's also more than just one quick glimpse or an easter egg.

Within the first few hours Kojima shows up in the game, but he's easy to miss because he's not in any mainline content. It's unclear how often Kojima shows up at the Konpecki Plaza, but we know he's at least there during The Heist, one of the game's main missions. When you arrive at the plaza, Jackie will go straight up to his hotel room and you can follow him or, alternatively, tell him you're going to explore the hotel for a bit first. And this is how you'll find Kojima, who is sitting on a big black leather couch towards the back of the hotel, in a restaurant, surrounded by people (a video of the cameo can be found HERE).

Here is another shot of him! I think @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN will be a CORPO which is one of 3 lifepaths in #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/nvvFI6jVoq — Feras. (@OXDIZE) December 9, 2020

