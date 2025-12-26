Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Leak Claims CD Projekt Red Is Making a Huge Change (And It Could Be a Mistake)

A Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is in the works at CD Projekt Red. This is official information. That said, we know next to nothing about it, including its release date or targeted release date, at least. We may have this information and more now, though. According to a Polish analyst, Mateusz Chrzanowski, CD Projekt Red is aiming to release a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel well after The Witcher 4 in Q4 2030. Q4 refers to the period of the year between the start of October and the end of December. If this is accurate, then the game is obviously about five years away still, and presumably going to be a PS6 and next Xbox game, as both consoles are expected to release by then.

Development of the sequel began back in 2022, so eight years would be a considerable development time. Of course, CD Projekt Red is busy with The Witcher 4, but this is a different development team. However, perhaps after the disastrous launch of the first game, CD Projekt Red wants to make sure it gives itself enough time. In addition to this, the analyst claims that multiplayer is being added to the sequel, which will no doubt add to the development time.

A Major Change From the First Game

While CD Projekt Red had plans to add multiplayer to Cyberpunk 2077, these plans never came to fruition. The game does not have any multiplayer, and it does not appear that this is going to change. To this end, it is not surprising that the sequel is going to have multiplayer, but it is a huge addition that could fundamentally change the single-player RPG depending on how it is implemented and how deep it is.

A Potential Problem for the Sequel

As you may know, CD Projekt Red has not done multiplayer yet, unless you count GWENT. In other words, it doesn’t have the experience, so it remains to be seen what the studio will come up with. Hopefully, the studio has hired substantially in pursuit of this, because if the plan is to make a team that specializes in making single-player games and have them come up with a multiplayer experience, the odds are against them coming up with anything compelling.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Would you be interested in Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer?

H/T, StefanWestorow.