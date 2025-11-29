4 Sci-Fi TRPGs That Every Fan Should Play

Tabletop role-playing has primarily been known for Dungeons & Dragons, but there are plenty of science fiction TTRPGs to enjoy. These continue to gain momentum as fans look for immersive worlds, tactical decision-making, and collaborative storytelling beyond what films and video games can offer. Whether you prefer sleek cybernetic action, deep-space exploration, or gritty battles against oppressive regimes, the sci-fi TRPG landscape has never been more diverse or more exciting. These systems give players the freedom to build unique heroes, shape living universes, and experience stories that evolve organically at the table. From intense tactical combat to rich narrative-driven campaigns, sci-fi TTRPGs offer something for every kind of player.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The best sci-fi tabletop RPGs push the boundaries of imagination with cutting-edge worldbuilding, innovative mechanics, and narratives that explore technology, identity, and the future of humanity. They invite groups to engage in thrilling missions, forge alliances with alien civilizations, plot daring heists, and confront moral dilemmas across the stars. These games thrive on flexibility, allowing for dynamic character builds and emergent storytelling that rewards creativity. The four sci-fi TTRPG selections below represent standout choices that every sci-fi fan should experience.

4) Cyberpunk Red

image coutesy of R. Talsorian Games

Few settings have had as enduring an impact on science fiction as Cyberpunk, and Cyberpunk Red stands out as the definitive way to bring that neon-soaked dystopia to the tabletop. Set between the events of Cyberpunk 2020 and Cyberpunk 2077, the game drops players into a broken world rebuilt through grit, tech, and raw ambition. Corporations still dominate society, chrome-enhanced mercs roam the streets, and the Net is a dangerous frontier filled with digital ghosts and AI threats.

What sets Cyberpunk Red apart is its fast, deadly gameplay that captures the intensity of close-quarters firefights and high-stakes infiltration. With the revamped Netrunning system, hackers can operate alongside the rest of the party rather than splitting into isolated digital encounters. Character roles, from Solos and Nomads to Medtechs and Fixers, provide vibrant ways to shape a story within Night City or beyond that will make players feel like they are in Cyberpunk 2077.

For players obsessed with futuristic weapons, cyberware customization, and gritty urban storytelling, Cyberpunk Red delivers an immersive blend of style and substance. Its emphasis on tactical decision-making, rebellion against oppressive megacorporations, and neon-lit worldbuilding makes it one of the most compelling sci-fi TRPGs available today. It’s perfect for groups craving adrenaline-pumping missions, street-level intrigue, and a robust ruleset that always supports cinematic action.

3) Shadowrun

image courtesy of fasa

Shadowrun remains a genre-bending classic that fuses cyberpunk dystopia with high fantasy elements such as magic, dragons, and metahuman races. In this world, megacorporations rule with iron data fists while shamans, adepts, and spellcasters coexist with hackers and chrome-laden street samurai. The Sixth World is a chaotic fusion of technology and mysticism, making it an endlessly replayable setting for narrative experimentation.

The distinctive charm of Shadowrun lies in its duality: players must contend with cutting-edge surveillance, ruthless corporate espionage, and brutal urban warfare, all while navigating astral realms, magical traditions, and ancient prophecies. Its signature run structure, where teams of specialized operatives undertake high-risk missions, allows for action-packed sessions filled with stealth, infiltration, and tactical teamwork.

Mechanically, Shadowrun is known for its depth. Its dice-pool system, detailed gear mechanics, and expansive character options support richly customized builds. Whether you want to be a decker who manipulates digital systems, a rigger who commands drones and vehicles, or a mage who channels otherworldly power, the system provides endless depth for long-term campaigns or short one-shot sessions.

2) Starfinder

image courtesy of paizo

For fans of high-adventure space opera, Starfinder is the definitive tabletop RPG experience. Building on the legacy of Pathfinder, this sci-fi TRPG catapults players into a galaxy alive with alien species, ancient ruins, interstellar conspiracies, and starship combat that blends strategy with cinematic flair. The game excels at delivering heroic sci-fi storytelling with deep RPG customization options.

One of Starfinder’s greatest strengths is its blend of fantasy-inspired character classes with futuristic technology and spacefaring exploration. Envoys, Solarians, Technomancers, and Biohackers represent just a fraction of the rich character-building possibilities, each offering unique mechanics and thematic flavor. Whether your party wants to run a salvaging operation, explore uncharted galaxies, or join a powerful interstellar organization, the system supports countless campaign styles.

Starfinder’s starship combat is one of its standout mechanics, allowing players to take on roles such as engineer, gunner, pilot, or science officer as they battle enemy vessels. This collaborative structure makes every space battle feel like a cinematic set piece where teamwork is essential. If there was ever a space-faring TTRPG that captured the aesthetic of Mass Effect and its alien civilizations, it is Starfinder.

1) Exodus

image courtesy of wizards of the coast

At the top of the list is Exodus, a rising star in the sci-fi TRPG world that blends cinematic storytelling, tactical combat, and expansive worldbuilding into one of the most exciting tabletop experiences available today. What makes Exodus exceptional is its commitment to player-driven narrative and the freedom it offers game masters to tailor the universe to their group’s playstyle. Not only this, but the TTRPG is perfect to prepare for the upcoming video game by Archetype Entertainment.

Set in a future shaped by interstellar colonization, political intrigue, and technological revolution, Exodus introduces a setting that feels both bold and grounded. Its systems focus on versatility: characters can be explorers charting new planets, rebels fighting authoritarian regimes, Celestials, researchers uncovering lost civilizations, or mercenaries navigating dangerous frontiers. The rules encourage creative problem-solving, making every session feel dynamic and player-led.

The game’s progression system offers meaningful choices, allowing players to craft identities through robust skill trees, gear upgrades, and ability paths. Its combat mechanics strike a balance between tactical depth and fast-paced action, ensuring that encounters move briskly while still encouraging strategic thinking. Whether negotiating with alien factions or surviving battlefield chaos, characters evolve in ways that feel organic and impactful.

A major highlight of Exodus is its emphasis on narrative immersion. The lore is rich without being restrictive, providing GMs with a massive toolkit of factions, technologies, environmental hazards, and mysteries to build campaigns around. The system rewards exploration, teamwork, and long-term storytelling, qualities that resonate strongly with modern TRPG audiences.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!