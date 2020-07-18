Here's Why Some Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Think Ciri Is in the Game

✖

Is Ciri in Cyberpunk 2077? Well, some fans think so thanks to the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. We already know The Witcher and Ciri are represented in the game via Easter Eggs, but many have wondered if the latter will be in the game in a more meaningful way. In the past, CD Projekt Red has suggested this won't happen, but it looks like its resistance to the idea may have been broken.

Over on Twitter -- via Reddit -- one fan messaged the highly active Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account with ">cd RED," followed by "> open CIRI_CAMEO.ml4." Responding to this the game's Twitter account replied ">Access_denied."

Continuing the exchange, the fan points out that it was an interesting choice for the account to reply with access denied rather than ">file_not_found." Finishing the conversation, the Twitter account replied back to the suggestion with ">ERROR_emergency_shut_down."

Of course, the implications here are that the Twitter account didn't deny there being a cameo, but rather denied access. Could this mean there's actually a cameo? Well, that's what some fans think, even if it goes against what game director, Adam Badowski has said in the past. While Badowski didn't outright confirm there will be no Ciri cameo, the director revealed he didn't like the idea.

“I am totally against it,” said the director at the time while speaking to Polygon. “We are not Kingdom Hearts. We are not joining universes, and I know that there are a lot of fans on the team and they would like to have Ciri in the game. But I am totally against it, still.”

As you can see, Badowski does admit there are many on the team who would like to see a cameo. So, while he may be against it, it could still happen.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any further unexpected delays, it will release worldwide on November 19.

