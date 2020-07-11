Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Disappointed Following Confirmation of Missing Features

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release this November via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, but it will do so missing a feature or two that some fans expected it to have. The first major release from CD Projekt Red since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 looks incredibly ambitious and a future GOTY winner. That said, it can't have everything. And ultimately, it will disappoint some when it's not the second coming of Christ.

Recently, CD Projekt Red revealed that it has removed wall-running from the game due to design issues. As you may remember, the Polish developer showed off the gameplay feature in 2019. And it looked great, or at least that's what the Internet's reaction said. However, it's no longer in the game.

Speaking of missing features, CD Projekt Red has also confirmed there will be no voice pitch slider for character customization. In other words, you're stuck with the male and female voice pre-sets. This may not seem like a big deal, and for most, it won't be, however, for some RPG fans this is disappointing news. Cyberpunk 2077 offers an incredible level of customization, so many likely assumed this would be included in the impressive toolset.

The disappointing news doesn't end there though. CD Projekt Red has also confirmed there are currently no plans to release a demo. To expect a demo for a modern game is a bit of an unreasonable expectation -- they simply aren't that common -- however, given that the press were recently provided with a meaty demo of the game, many wondered if consumers would get a truncated version of this. Turns out the answer to this question is a big fat no.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any further unexpected delays, it will release worldwide on November 19, 2021.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on Cyberpunk 2077 click here or take a gander at the relevant links below:

H/T, Reddit.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.