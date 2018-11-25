‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Have ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’-Level Visuals, Could Be Huge Seller

While we’re still waiting to hear if CD Projekt Red will have its forthcoming Cyberpunk 2077 ready for release next year, the company is, at the very least, sounding confident that it’ll be its best-looking effort to date.

The game is set to be a much bigger experience than The Witcher III: Wild Hunt was at launch three years ago, when many players remember it being somewhat of a bug-fest before it became polished and smooth.

While speaking with a brokerage house by the name of Vestor DM, CD Projekt Red explained that they’re taking a painstaking amount of time getting the game’s visual quality up to standard — and even beyond that. In fact, they’re working on making a level of polish that matches up with Rockstar Games’ gorgeous Red Dead Redemption 2, even though the games have entirely different settings.

But now the real question is to what level this company will take with this process. While some may be wondering if the game will make its way to release next year, the developer might just be taking its time with it to assure that it’s not a “bugfest.” Sure, The Witcher III eventually became one of the best-selling games this generation; but it sounds like CD Projekt Red wants to be a winner right out of the gate.

And as far as reaching that success goes, the brokerage house has full confidence in its performance. In the same report, the company noted that it believes the game will actually sell in record-breaking numbers for its first quarter — around the tune of 19 million copies.

That’s a big figure to match up to, as that means it would have to outperform the likes of Mass Effect and Dragon Age and possibly find the same level of appeal as favorites like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Blizzard’s Diablo III.

We have seen numbers surprise before, however. When Red Dead Redemption 2 came out, it managed to cross 17 million units shipped within just eight days of its initial release. That means it managed to sell more in just over a week than the original Red Dead Redemption did in its entire run. Of course, that’s a different game running on its own level of hype; but considering how many folks have been anticipating Cyberpunk 2077, 19 million isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens — and more importantly, when it gets a release date. Whenever it does come out, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.