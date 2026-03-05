New Invincible Game Just Got Major Update (And It Makes It Even Better)

Invincible has rarely been hotter as a major property, and 2026 looks to be a brilliant example of that popularity in action. The Invincible comics universe continues to deliver new stories with fan favorites, while the animated series will soon debut its highly anticipated season 4 on Prime Video. Incredible VS. will soon enter the fighting game arena as well, but there’s even more good news, as the newest addition to the Invincible gaming roster has revealed a major new update, and it’s making the game even better for longtime fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not too long ago, it was revealed that Invincible was going to get a new card game as part of the UniVersus from UVS games, which will allow for crossovers with properties like Attack on Titan, Street Fighter, Godzilla, and more. That was just supposed to be a pre-constructed deck, and it might have involved 1 to 2 characters from the franchise, but now UVS Games has revealed that they have greatly expanded the game to be a full Booster Set, which means it can accommodate a wealth of additional characters and gameplay elements when it releases in 2027.

This is a major upgrade, but if you aren’t as familiar with the way franchises operate in UniVersus or just unfamiliar with how it would impact Invincible, we’ve got you covered. UVS Games’ original announcement revealed that Invincible was coming to the UniVersus universe through pre-constructed decks, and those are built around one main character and typically include around 60 cards.

While there are likely some additional characters in those decks, there are typically only a few, and they are all still heavily connected to the character the deck is based around. So, for instance, Mark would likely be the main focus of a pre-constructed deck, so while you might get an Omni-Man card, an Atom Eve card, and a few others, that would likely be it, as the rest of the cards are going to focus on Mark and his various abilities and attacks.

A Booster Set, on the other hand, is made up of 24 Packs per box, and each pack features 11 Cards, so you’re automatically looking at 264 cards per box compared to 60, and that’s not even the full card count of the set. Having a Booster Set also means you aren’t directly tied to just one character, so while Mark will obviously still play a huge part, you can include a host of other allies and villains along with some deep cuts and really flesh out the universe within the game.

While we might have had an Invincible and Atom Eve set of pre-constructed decks before, now we can really start to bring in more of the roster that made the comics franchise so great in the first place. Robot, Dupli-Kate, The Immortal, Allen, Cecil Stedman, Angstrom Levy, the Mauler Twins, Powerplex, Conquest, Monster Girl, Battle Beast, and more can now possibly make the cut and be included in the game, and the change was made largely due to the community’s response and feedback.

“When we saw our community’s reaction to Invincible, we knew we had to go bigger,” said Zoe McNamara, VP of Product & Creative at UVS Games. “Our players want the full universe… not just the headline characters, but the deep cuts and defining moments. A booster set gives us the creative runway to build something worthy of the source material. Warning: emotional damage may apply.”

“From the start, our goal with UniVersus was to build a release that was true to the scope of Invincible,” said Garima Sharma, VP of Licensing & Partnerships at Skybound. “We appreciate UVS Games’ commitment to scaling the product to meet fan expectations and are confident this approach will deliver a stronger long-term experience for players and collectors alike.”

Invincible’s UniVersus debut doesn’t have a release date yet, but it has been confirmed for 2027.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!