New Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Revealed

Today, CD Projekt Red released a brand new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, showing off our best look at the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game since last year. The new trailer -- which you can check out below -- comes as part of today's big NightWire City event and accompanied by new gameplay footage and a metric ton of details about the highly-ambitious title which seemingly never runs out of new details and features to reveal.

You can check out the brand new trailer for yourself -- which comes in at about two minutes long, and showcases the game's world, characters, story, and action -- at the top of the article. As you can see, it doesn't show anything very revelatory, but it does feature quite a bit of brand new footage. Further, it demonstrates once again why many think the title is going to clean up come award season.

We already know CD Projekt Red has serious narrative and world-building chops following The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and this trailer demonstrates the game is also going to push the industry forward from a technical perspective. The big question is will the Polish developer nail the gameplay? Unfortunately, the new trailer doesn't feature any raw gameplay footage, but it does showcase some over-the-top action players will experience.

(Photo: CD Projekt Red)

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official story pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia and is slated to release worldwide on November 19. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the upcoming open-world RPG click here or see the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking up Cyberpunk 2077 when it releases later this year?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.