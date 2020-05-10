Cyberpunk 2077 Confirms It Won't Have Controversial Feature

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to release this September via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And not only does it look like a GOTY contender, but it looks like it will be an epic, ambitious, and expensive single-player, narrative-driven game, which is increasingly rare. However, this week some fans were worried about the game when the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) mentioned in its rating for the game that it will have in-game purchases, which led many to believe that the cross-gen game has microtransactions.

In the past, CD Projekt Red said the game would not have microtransactions. And this is still the case. According to the Polish developer, the reason the ESRB mentions in-game purchases is due to the expansions. Because the expansions require the base game, and thus aren't stand-alone, they are considered in-game purchases by the rating board.

“As we’ve said before, Cyberpunk 2077 is a single-player game with no microtransactions," said Fabian Dohla about the situation. "The ESRB info is based on the fact that expansions require the base game and are therefore treated as a purchase by the rating board.”

Of course, it wouldn't be the end of the world if Cyberpunk 2077 did have microtransactions if they were handled and implemented well, however, it's good to see CD Projekt Red continue to buck industry trends in favor of being consumer-friendly. Cyberpunk 2077 is going to sell gangbusters and make the developer plenty of money with or without microtransactions anyway,.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release worldwide on September 17 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it's unclear when these versions will release.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, an action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

