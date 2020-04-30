Cyberpunk 2077 May Have Avengers: Endgame Actor

Keanu Reeves may not be the only famous actor in Cyberpunk 2077. Fans of the upcoming role-playing game seem to think Hiroyuki Sanada is also in the title, and like Reeves, could be playing a prominent character in the game. The theory comes courtesy of a re-examining of an official screenshot of the game. In it, there appears to be multiple characters buried under what is either a scrap yard or a collapsed building. Whatever the case, in the top left of the screenshot is a shadowy character that gives off serious villain vibes.

Interestingly, when you zoom in on this character and enhance the image, the character looks quite a bit like Hiroyuki Sanada. Whoever the character is, CD Projekt Red hasn't revealed them. Again, the screenshot makes it look like this character is a villain though.

Of course, for now, this is nothing but speculation, but there's no denying the character does share a resemblance with Sanada. And when you consider the game already has Keanu Reeves on its payroll, it's easy to imagine it has other prominent actors as well.

For those that don't know: Hiroyuki Sanada is a Japanese actor best known for his roles in The Last Samurai, The Wolverine, and Avengers: Endgame.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to release worldwide on September 17 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the title:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

