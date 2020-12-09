Cyberpunk 2077: Here’s How You Can Start Playing Right Now

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally set to release tomorrow after first being revealed all the way back in 2013 but if you’re looking to gain access to the game a bit early, you can do so right now. Assuming you’re looking to get Cyberpunk 2077 on the Xbox platform, some fans have discovered a workaround that will let you dive into Night City at this very moment.

Spotted by VGC’s Andy Robinson, those who have an Xbox console can essentially trick their system into letting them play Cyberpunk 2077 immediately simply by changing their region. As you see, it’s technically December 10 in certain regions around the globe. New Zealand, in particular, is one of the first countries in the world where the date turns over before everyone else. With this in mind, if you go into your Xbox’s settings and simply change your region to be set to New Zealand, Cyberpunk 2077 should then become available to play. This maneuver should work on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S platforms, too. The only catch is that you'll need to make sure you have the entire game pre-downloaded.

Obviously, the only downside with this whole situation is that only Xbox owners of Cyberpunk 2077 can take advantage of this situation. Those who are looking to play on PlayStation, PC, or even Google Stadia will have to officially wait until tomorrow. That being said, we’re only about six hours away in the United States from the time in which the game will unlock, so surely you can find something to do to pass the time until then.

In fact, one such thing you could do is check out our own review of Cyberpunk 2077. Tanner Dedmon reviewed the game for us here at ComicBook.com and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating. Despite some qualms with the game overall, Tanner said that “it’s still nearly impossible to not get hooked on Cyberpunk 2077 and, more specifically, on Night City.” If this is a title you have been excited about for quite some time, then it should hopefully meet your expectations.

So how about you? Are you going to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as it releases later tonight? Or will you be taking advantage of this specific trick here on Xbox to gain access right now? Let me know either down in the comments or by sending me a message on Twitter @MooreMan12.