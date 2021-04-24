Cyberpunk 2077 Leak May Reveal Huge Upcoming Update

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 leak may have revealed a huge upcoming update that could possibly add back content that was removed from the game ahead of launch. Over on Reddit, an increasingly prominent Cyberpunk 2077 leaker has revealed that while using Epic Inspector -- a custom tool used to access developer tools for the Epic Games Store -- they came across some interesting tidbits pertaining to the CD Projekt Red game.

According to the leaker, there's something called "content1" under the Versions category of Cyberpunk 2077 on the Epic Games Store, which they believe could bring back some of the content that was cut from the game. Whether this will happen or not, remains to be seen, but the leaker notes that "Epic expect this update to be available on June 10." In other words, this content isn't very far away.

The leaker also reveals that all DLC has dedicated server capacity limits that could provide rough estimates of how big the DLC is. To this end, some of the DLC has 20 GB allocated towards it, while other DLC has 30 GB reserved.

Unfortunately, this is more or less where the salient details end, but the leaker notes they are anticipating that the game may make a big comeback sometime during Q3, which is to say, this summer.

Accompanying all of this is some fairly convincing evidence, but that doesn't change the fact that everything here is unofficial and speculative. Further, the implications are vague, which can sometimes be an indication of something fishy. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red has not commented on any of this. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, PricklyAssasssin.