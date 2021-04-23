Cyberpunk 2077 Executive Gives Update on Return to PlayStation Store

✖

Believe it or not, Cyberpunk 2077 still is not able to be purchased via the digital PlayStation Store. When the game launched in a rough state back in December of last year, PlayStation removed the game from its marketplace outright, which was incredibly shocking, to say the least. Nearly five months later, Cyberpunk 2077 still hasn't come back to PlayStation consoles. Now, those in charge over at CD Projekt Red given a new update on when the game might finally be coming back.

During a call with investors going over earnings from 2020, the executives in charge at CD Projekt were asked about Cyberpunk 2077 and its potential return to Sony's storefront. For now, those in charge said that they don't have an exact answer just yet. "We continuously work on improvements and patches," one executive said about how Cyberpunk 2077 has continued to improve over the months. "All of that -- each time we release something -- it's bringing up closer to being back on that store. The final decision is of course in PlayStation's hands and you know, that's pretty much it for now. When the time comes, we'll share more news of course."

At this point in time, it's hard to know what it would take for Cyberpunk 2077 to finally make its way back to the PlayStation Store. Although the game is nowhere near perfect, especially on older hardware, many of the bugs and other major lingering issues have been somewhat ironed out by CD Projekt Red at this point in time. For PlayStation to still not welcome the game back to the PlayStation Store might show just how frustrated the company was in the first place for having to remove it.

All of this is to say that if you have been looking to pick up Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation recently, you're better served by going to get a physical copy at this point in time. Conversely, the game is still available to purchase digitally on both Xbox and PC platforms.

So when do you think Cyberpunk 2077 might finally come back to the PlayStation Store? Give me your best guess either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.