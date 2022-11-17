First Dark Pictures Anthology Season 2 Game Revealed

The newest Dark Pictures Anthology game called The Devil in Me is coming out on Friday, and as is tradition, Supermassive Games has already teased what it has planned next. The first teaser trailer for The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020 was revealed this week, and from the looks of it, it offers a decidedly different kind of setting compared to all of the past Dark Pictures games we've gotten before. No release date for the game was offered, however, so it's unclear right now when it'll be released.

The first trailer for the new game can be seen below courtesy of the Game Trailers YouTube channel (via Destructoid). It depicts a mission in space where everything seems to be going well at first, but based on the dialogue, things quickly unraveled as people apparently turned hostile against one another. Based on that alone, it seems to be a pretty traditional stranded-in-space setup, but it's still something that's quite different for the Dark Pictures games since those stories typically take place in more modern albeit supernatural settings as opposed to futuristic ones like Directive 8020 appears to take on.

What's not different about this game is how it was revealed. Supermassive's Dark Pictures games have plenty of different endings to them once you factor in how many choices players have to make and the relationships formed between characters, and historically, some endings have awarded players with a teaser trailer for the next game. It appears that's the case for this one, too, with Supermassive setting the stage already for its next project.

This game will also be unique in the sense that it's the start of Season 2 of the Dark Pictures games. They were never announced as a seasonal thing back when they first started coming out, but Supermassive and Bandai Namco apparently made that call somewhere along the way after the games started releasing given that The Devil in Me was confirmed to be the last game in Season 1.

The Devil in Me has new features to utilize already compared to the past games, so players will no doubt have high expectations for a such a new game like Directive 8020 since it's kicking off Season 2.