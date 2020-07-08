The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Release Date Announced

Developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco today announced that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, the next installment in the series, will officially release on October 30th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. In early June, the title had moved from a Summer 2020 launch window to a Fall 2020 one, with this being the first actual date that's been announced.

"Since the COVID-19 crisis hit in March, Supermassive Games has had our 200 strong team working from home. Our priority, throughout has been the safety of our team," Pete Samuels, Series Director and Executive Producer at Supermassive Games, announced at the time. "We have now been working successfully at home for some time, with the entire team committed to delivering the best possible games. With that in mind it rests with me to make the unfortunate announcement that Little Hope will be delayed past the Summer release already announced, now targeting Fall 2020."

A quick detour, and all hell breaks loose. The Dark Pictures Anthology: #LittleHope releases on 30 October. Pre-order the game now to unlock Early Access to The Curator's Cut! https://t.co/XuLBmXyqp5 pic.twitter.com/IobLYj9n1f — The Dark Pictures (@TheDarkPictures) July 8, 2020

"Abandoned and all alone after their bus crashes in bad weather, four college students and their teacher become stranded in the isolated town of Little Hope," Samuels says of the game's setting. "Trapped by a mysterious fog, they search desperately for a means of escape whilst terrifying visions from the past haunt them from the shadows. After bearing witness to the town’s gruesome past, and the terrible events of 17th Century Witch trials, hellish beings pursue them relentlessly. Trapped in Little Hope they try to figure out the motivation of these demonic apparitions before the evil forces at work drags each of their souls to hell!"

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, as noted above, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 30th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.